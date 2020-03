Prinz Philip: Insider total besorgt - „Er wird nicht mehr lange bei uns sein“

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

• This morning, The Duke of Sussex raced up to Silverstone, home of the British Grand Prix to open the The Silverstone Experience, a brand-new immersive museum that tells the story of the past, present and future of British motor racing. Joined by six-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton MBE, The Duke of Sussex and Lewis toured @thesilverstoneexperience, where they viewed the various components of the museum, met with volunteers, and chatted with the next generation of engineers and racing drivers. The museum brings the extensive heritage of Silverstone and British motor racing to life, celebrating the circuit and the country’s position at the heart of the global motorsport industry. It showcases the rich history of the sport, highlights amazing stories of many whom have been part of what makes Silverstone so special - which we hope, will inspire future generations to come. Photo © PA