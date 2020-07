Alarmierende Wetterbilanz: Temperaturrekorde vorausgesagt - Eine Region ist besonders betroffen

Just in: #June 2020 tied with June 2015 as 3rd-warmest June on record for the globe.



The global land & ocean surface temp was 1.66°F (0.92°C) above avg, per @NOAANCEIclimate .



More at https://t.co/fhRqnRu4kt #StateOfClimate pic.twitter.com/ZIHktIAwVg